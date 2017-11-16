Speedway to rev up Lockyer Valley

OFF AND RACING: The conditions made for some exhilarating action on the track at the last Lockyer Valley Speedway meet.

CARS racing in the second Lockyer Valley Speedway meet of the season will roar onto the track at Gatton this Saturday.

The legend cars will return along with Microsprints, F500, Jnr F500, Surfers Paradise Sedans, Street Stocks, Nostalgias, Karts and Classics.

Speedway president Ian Jones said he was looking forward to an action-packed meet, starting off with more than 60 go-karts competing in a tri-series cup first at 11am.

"We've got a tri-series cup for go-karts, over three tracks which is North Brisbane and Maryborough and us,” Jones said.

"Drivers are coming as far as Bundaberg and some up from New South Wales.”

Jones said it will be it the first time this year they will have the Formula 500 cars in the night program.

"They are a high powered sprint car, with a 600cc motorcycle engine,” he said.

"They are one of the fastest divisions around our tracks. They have a junior division too.

"The night program is looking pretty huge, with big numbers in all classes over the whole program.”

The family friendly event will run for about 10 hours.

"There's not many things around you can go to for $25 and get a whole 10 hours of motorsports,” Jones said.

Main program starts at 4pm, with the karts from 11-11.30am on Saturday.

"The next meet will be the Queensland title for legend cars which will have quite a few travelling up for,” Jones said.

The next Lockyer Valley Speedway will be on Saturday, December 9 at Gatton Showgrounds.