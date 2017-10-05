30°
News

Speedway season gears up in Lockyer

SEASON BACK ON TRACK: The first speedway meet of the season is this Saturday.
SEASON BACK ON TRACK: The first speedway meet of the season is this Saturday. Photo Contributed

THE Lockyer Valley Speedway team is gearing up to host its first meeting of 2017 this Saturday.

Speedway president Ian Jones said he was looking forward to an action-packed season.

"The season kicks off with a club show this weekend. There's a good list of classic cars, go karts, modlites, stock cars and micro sprints,” Jones said.

"Then things will get more exciting with the night program with the sedans and legend cars.

"The track is looking good (but) it's a bit dry so let's hope for some more rain this week.”

Jones said competitors travel from as far as Bundaberg and Sydney to the Lockyer Valley Raceway.

"I'll even be racing in the legends race,” he said.

"It's my first race since May and I can't wait to get back on the track.

"It's a great night out for the family. There will be early racing from 11am.”

The next Lockyer Valley Speedway will be on Saturday, November 18 at Gatton Showgrounds.

Topics:  gatton gatton showgrounds ian jones lockyer valley speedway

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Laidley faces tough test in Harding-Madsen Shield opener

Laidley faces tough test in Harding-Madsen Shield opener

Laidley face defending champions Wests on Saturday.

Truckies saluted at 2017 Lights on the Hill

WARM WELCOME: Zarah and Layken McErlean of Plainland welcome the convoy into Gatton.

The convoy rolled into Gatton on Saturday morning.

Lighting the way for blood cancer sufferers in Laidley

SORELY MISSED: Tom and Lindy Barton with a photo of their daughter Carly, which is framed alongside an essay she wrote, who passed away in 1997 after a 15 month battle with leukaemia.

The Light the Night event will be held in Laidley on Friday night.

Central support hub suggested after Lockyer DV rates spike

SMARTER SUPPORT: The focus is on getting victims the right support.

The region has seen a 30% increase in DVO breaches.

Local Partners