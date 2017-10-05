Speedway season gears up in Lockyer

SEASON BACK ON TRACK: The first speedway meet of the season is this Saturday.

THE Lockyer Valley Speedway team is gearing up to host its first meeting of 2017 this Saturday.

Speedway president Ian Jones said he was looking forward to an action-packed season.

"The season kicks off with a club show this weekend. There's a good list of classic cars, go karts, modlites, stock cars and micro sprints,” Jones said.

"Then things will get more exciting with the night program with the sedans and legend cars.

"The track is looking good (but) it's a bit dry so let's hope for some more rain this week.”

Jones said competitors travel from as far as Bundaberg and Sydney to the Lockyer Valley Raceway.

"I'll even be racing in the legends race,” he said.

"It's my first race since May and I can't wait to get back on the track.

"It's a great night out for the family. There will be early racing from 11am.”

The next Lockyer Valley Speedway will be on Saturday, November 18 at Gatton Showgrounds.