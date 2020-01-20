Speedway roars back into town for first meet of the year

BACK IN THE SEAT: Terri-Anne Cornellisen made her return to Gatton in a new vehicle at Lockyer Valley Speedway on Saturday. Picture: Dominic Elsome

SPEEDWAY: No one begrudged the rain on Saturday, but it did make for an interesting first speedway meet of the year.

It was also a first for street stock driver Terri-Anne Cornellisen, who took to the granite track for the first time in a senior season.

And despite the meet ending early due to heavy rain, Cornellisen was excited to get back out to Gatton in a new vehicle.

“This is my first time (at Gatton) in a rear-wheel (drive) – but I’ve raced it a fair bit in my front wheel(drive) when I was a junior,” Cornellisen said.

“It’s a great track – it’s the only granite track anywhere close to me and it hooks up so well … it’s so fun.”

The 20 year-old grew up around speedway, starting out when she was 11 and is now in her tenth season.

“I started in a Daihatsu Charade in the junior, that I’d built myself with my grandfather,” she said.

“My grandfather raced when he was younger, and then when I got old enough he raised me under the hoods of race cars.

“I’ve always loved it.”

She regularly raced at Gatton during her time in juniors and described it as a great, fast track.

The granite surface handled completely different to other circuits according Cornellisen.

“With dirt you find it bogs down a little harder – the wetter it is, the sloshier it is,” she said.

“Granite, it hooks up more, you can slide it more – if it rains like it is today, the rain just kind of washes straight off it.”

After a shortened return to Gatton, she was looking forward to coming back again.

“It’s great track – I love it … you come here, you race you have a good day, it’s great,” she said.

