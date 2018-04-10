Speedway revs up for weekend show of thrills

GET READY: Head down to Gatton Speedway this Saturday.

MOTORSPORTS: Gatton Speedway is gearing up for another meeting this Saturday, and organiser Ian Jones said it will be one hell of a show.

"It's the only place you'll get 10 hours of motorsport for one entry fee,” he said.

Starting at 11am, Jones said crowds can see racing events ranging from drivers as young as seven racing go-karts, right up to the classic demonstration by drivers as old as 60 or 70 with "original old race cars”.

He said the standout show would come in the evening, with the stock cars taking to the track.

"This season the stock cars have been putting on a really good show,” he said.

"They're a full-contact racing so they kit each other while they're racing... no holds bar full on stock car racing.”

Jones encouraged families to come out for a day of thrills and spills.

"Even though the main program doesn't start till night, you can come and set up from 11am,” he said.

"There's over 10 hours of entertainment for people to come and have a look at.”

Entry is $25 for adults, $15 for concessions and children attend for free.