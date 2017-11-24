Menu
Speedway fans cop soaking in Gatton

AT THE TRACK: Steven and Kyle Lawson of Revhead Productions working hard and enjoying quality father-son time. Melanie Keyte
Melanie Keyte
by

MOTORSPORTS: Rain washed out much of the day's planned races, but it couldn't dampen the spirits of the serious speedway fans who turned out to the Gatton track on Saturday.

Racer Tim Maguire said it was a mark of the sport's attraction to have so many drivers travel across the state to race in the bad weather.

"The weather's the weather, there's not much you can do about that,” Tim said.

"But if we don't get out here and support our local meets, we're going to have nowhere to race.”

Russell Williamson said the event had one of the highest numbers of racers he had seen in years.

"The numbers are unreal,” Russell said.

"Gatton's probably one of the better tracks in the country - it's very consistent and you know what you're getting when you come to Gatton.”

Meanwhile on the spectator stands, Amy and Kim Moiola tried to shelter from the slanted rain and waited patiently.

"Well, it's better than being hot,” Kim said.

"We always come to see (my son and daughter), hopefully we'll see them get a win.”

Steven Lawson and his son Kyle, who were filming for Revhead Productions, similarly said their day couldn't be ruined with a few showers.

"We just love it,” Steven said.

"My son works hard doing all the media work, and plus it's always good to get some quality father-and-son time.”

The next Lockyer Valley speedway will be December 9 at the Gatton Showgrounds.

Topics:  go-kart racing lockyer valley speedway motorsports racing speedway whats on

Gatton Star

