Speeding hotspot revealed during road safety week

Lowood Police and officers from the Road Policing Unit issued 26 tickets to drivers during Road Safety Week.

A MAN caught driving at almost double the speed limit is just one of many speedsters caught breaking the law during Road Safety week.

Officers from Lowood Police Station as well as those from the Road Policing Unit issued 26 tickets to drivers between September 2 and 6.

Lowood Acting Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said most of the tickets were for speeding offences.

Ten of the tickets were issued to drivers caught speeding on Clive Street, Fernvale.

On September 4, a 51-year-old motorcyclist from Bardon, Brisbane, lost his licence when he was recorded travelling at 145 kilometres an hour in an 80km/hr zone.

The offender was spotted riding a Honda CBR1000 at 10.10am, speeding on Northbrook Parkway, Dundas, by officers from the Road Policing Command.

Because his speed was classed as high range, the man lost his licence automatically.

“40km/hr and above is high range so he will lose his licence for six months automatically,” Snr Sgt Bromley said.

He also landed a $1245 fine.

During Road Safety Week, police also handed out four speeding tickets to drivers caught speeding on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road, five tickets to drivers caught speeding on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

“There are a few who were caught driving more than 20km/hr but not more than 30km/hr above the speed limit,” Snr Sgt Bromley said.

“And there are a few who were speeding but doing less than 13km/hr over.”

