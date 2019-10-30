Speed reduction first of many road changes coming to Kilcoy

LIMIT CHANGE: A popular Kilcoy road will have its speed limit changed.

LIMIT CHANGE: A popular Kilcoy road will have its speed limit changed.

A BUSY Kilcoy street is set to have its speed limit reduced, following a Somerset Council meeting.

A speed review was carried out on Hedley Dr, near the Kilcoy Showgrounds, in the wake of correspondence from showground user groups.

Hedley Dr is a frequently-used roadway, which passes through urban and residential areas.

Somerset Councillors were in support of the move, which would see the speed brought down from 60km/h to 50km/h.

“This will assist with the issue where traffic is getting slowed down entering the showground,” Cr Cheryl Gaedtke said.

The speed limit reduction is part of a much larger array of road changes being made in and around the Kilcoy area.

Gregor’s Creek Rd between Kilcoy and Toogoolawah is being upgraded to serve as an alternate route to the substandard SH17 section of the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Further rehabilitation and resurfacing works are being made on the D’Aguilar Highway, where it passes through Kilcoy.