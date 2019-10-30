Menu
LIMIT CHANGE: A popular Kilcoy road will have its speed limit changed.
News

Speed reduction first of many road changes coming to Kilcoy

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
30th Oct 2019 11:00 AM

A BUSY Kilcoy street is set to have its speed limit reduced, following a Somerset Council meeting.

A speed review was carried out on Hedley Dr, near the Kilcoy Showgrounds, in the wake of correspondence from showground user groups.

Hedley Dr is a frequently-used roadway, which passes through urban and residential areas.

Somerset Councillors were in support of the move, which would see the speed brought down from 60km/h to 50km/h.

“This will assist with the issue where traffic is getting slowed down entering the showground,” Cr Cheryl Gaedtke said.

The speed limit reduction is part of a much larger array of road changes being made in and around the Kilcoy area.

Gregor’s Creek Rd between Kilcoy and Toogoolawah is being upgraded to serve as an alternate route to the substandard SH17 section of the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Further rehabilitation and resurfacing works are being made on the D’Aguilar Highway, where it passes through Kilcoy.

brisbane valley highway cheryl gaedtke d'aguilar highway kilcoy somerset regional council
Gatton Star

