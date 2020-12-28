Menu
Eastern Drive Gatton will see reductions in speed as works continue on heavy-vehicle decoupling site.
Speed limits to be reduced at major Lockyer intersection

Hugh Suffell
28th Dec 2020 1:30 PM
WORKS on the Gatton Heavy Vehicle Decoupling Facility near the Gatton-Esk Road turn-off will temporarily change traffic conditions in the New Year.

A spokesman from Transport and Main Roads said a reduced speed limit will be in place from January 4 through to March when the new facility is expected to be complete.

Major roads including the Gatton turn-off from the Warrego Highway as well as Eastern Drive will see a reduced speed limit in place in addition to traffic control measures to assist vehicles entering and exiting the worksite.

A new road linking the site to the highway will also be constructed.

Works will be conducted between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

The transport department said there will be “minimal intermittent impacts” to road users.

