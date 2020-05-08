Speed limits slashed for multiple Lockyer Valley roads

A number of Lockyer Valley roads have had their speed limits reduced. FILE IMAGE

A NUMBER of roads in the Lockyer Valley have had their speed limits slashed, both by local government and the transport department.

A 7km section of Brightview Rd has been dropped from 80km/h to 70km/h, as part of a ‘proactive blackspot program’.

In addition, Murphys Creek Rd has had its speed limit cut in three sections, also by 10km/h.

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Janice Holstein, who holds the infrastructure portfolio, said the speed limit was reduced last week along Brightview Rd.

“Due to numerous residential access points, culverts close to the road and table drains, the area was considered to be rural residential and the recommended speed limit of 70km/h has been implemented for this section of road,” Cr Holstein said.

A road safety audit was required for council to gain access to the Commonwealth Blackspot Funding program, and no further recommendations to change the speed limit along Brightview Rd were made.

On Murphys Creek Rd, a state-controlled road, the speed limit was reduced to 70km/h at Ballard.

At Spring Bluff, the limit was reduced to 90km/h and a section at Upper Lockyer was reduced to 80km/h.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said a reduction of 10km/h significantly reduced both the risk of crashes and the severity of injuries if a crash occurred.

“The process for determining or reviewing a speed limit in the Locker Valley is completed in conjunction with the local speed management committee, which includes representatives from TMR, Queensland Police Service and LVRC,” the spokesperson said.