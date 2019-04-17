Speed interstate and risk double demerits

FATAL FIVE: Don't risk your life and others' this Easter holiday.

NAUGHTY motorists caught breaking the law when driving interstate could be hit with double demerits this Easter.

While Queensland does not increase its demerit point system during holiday periods, New South Wales and the ACT do.

If motorists cross the border into New South Wales and are caught texting and driving, they will be issued a whopping 10 demerit points and a $448 fine.

But although the demerit point system will stay the same for Queensland, an increased police presence will be on the roads.

Last week, the Queensland Police Service launched its Easter Road Safety campaign.

The campaign will continue until April 26, with state-wide traffic policing operations targeting the Fatal Five - speeding, drink/drug driving, fatigue, seatbelts and driver distraction/inattention.

Toogoolawah police officer in charge Sergeant John Cumner said increased police patrols had already commenced.

"Expect a serious police presence on the roads this holiday and Easter period, targeting drink driving and traffic offences,” Sgt Cumner said.

In addition to a greater police presence, drivers who repeat speeding offences within a 12-month period will face double demerit points - this includes using mobile phones.

For example, if a driver commits a speeding offence of 25km/h over the speed limit, they will be allocated four demerit appoints for that offence.

If they commit it a second time within 12 months, they will be issued a further eight demerit points, bringing the total to 12.

The same principle applies for seatbelt offences, with the initial fine including three demerit points.

Repeat offenders will lose an additional six points, which could result in a driver licence sanction.