Speed camera detects more than 16 speeding vehicles a day

SPEEDING: Over a five week period, a speed camera detected 584 incidents of speeding on the Warrego Highway near College View - a 100km/h zone. The highest speed detected was 160km/h. Dominic Elsome

DURING a five week period, 584 motorist were clocked breaking the speed limit on Warrego Highway.

The mobile speed camera was stationed at the College View BP Service Station from January 31 to March 6, and on average detected more than 16 incidents a day of vehicles exceeding the 100km/hr speed limit.

The average speed of the incidents was 113 km/h, while the highest speed recorded was 160 km/h.

While this data counts incidents, they do not necessarily result in the issuing of an infringement notice.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the location at College View was chosen to best enforce speed limits in the area.

"Road Safety Camera trailers are deployed in high risk road corridors including school zones, high speed road zones and at road work areas,” the spokesperson said.

"The site was identified by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads through a risk-based assessment with a focus to encourage speed compliance by motorists.”

Motorists passing the camera would likely have believed it to have been positioned on the service station's property, however the spokesperson said the camera was in fact stationed on council land between the BP and the highway.

"Prior to deploying a Road Safety Camera, a risk assessment is conducted at each proposed location, to ascertain the most suitable site for the trailer to be positioned,” they said.

"It was considered that deploying on the council strip between the service station and Warrego Highway would ensure the operational requirements of the trailer were met, there was no impediment to traffic and the trailer would not cause a road hazard.”

Earlier this month, the QPS courted controversy after a mobile speed camera was placed on school property at Whites Hill State College in Camp Hill, Brisbane.

Many community members at the time raised issue with the placement, believing it to be "underhanded” and "revenue raising”.

The QPS spokesperson said "as a courtesy” relevant stakeholders are consulted when considering where to place Road Safety Camera trailers.

They added QPS would not be reconsidering placing cameras on private property.

"Road Safety Camera trailers will continue to be deployed in high risk areas,” they said.

The speed camera has since be re-located to the Minden Crossroads.