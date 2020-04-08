Speech writers take course online to learn to new skills

NEW IDEAS: Lockyer Valley Toastmasters have moved their speechcraft course online via Zoom.

CORONAVIRUS hasn’t stopped a local speech writing group from improving their skills, with the group taking their meetings online.

The Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club had been running a free speechcraft course face-to-face, but social distancing measures forced the team to think outside of the box.

President Carolyn Becker said the presenters and participants made the decision to keep the “momentum going”.

“The first online meeting on March 28 attracted 17 people with visiting Toastmasters from Toowoomba and Ipswich Toastmasters’ clubs adding their expertise to the session,” Ms Becker said.

The free course aims to teach attendees how to better speak, listen, organise, and lead.

Ms Becker said the new approach of using Zoom was also giving the group the opportunity to learn how to communicate virtually.

“(We) are rapidly learning a new communication medium which will further enhance their skills set once life returns to some form of normalcy,” she said.

“While Covid-19 has changed the way we do things and communicate, it has also provided us with the opportunity to be creative and experimental, reaching out further afield to those people we would not normally come into contact with.”

The course will continue to run each Saturday from 9.30am to 11.15am until May 2, it could be extended depending on interest.

Ms Becker invited local resident who were interested to join by emailing her at carolyn.beckertm2018@gmail.com.