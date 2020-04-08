Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW IDEAS: Lockyer Valley Toastmasters have moved their speechcraft course online via Zoom.
NEW IDEAS: Lockyer Valley Toastmasters have moved their speechcraft course online via Zoom.
News

Speech writers take course online to learn to new skills

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
8th Apr 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONAVIRUS hasn’t stopped a local speech writing group from improving their skills, with the group taking their meetings online.

The Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club had been running a free speechcraft course face-to-face, but social distancing measures forced the team to think outside of the box.

President Carolyn Becker said the presenters and participants made the decision to keep the “momentum going”.

“The first online meeting on March 28 attracted 17 people with visiting Toastmasters from Toowoomba and Ipswich Toastmasters’ clubs adding their expertise to the session,” Ms Becker said.

The free course aims to teach attendees how to better speak, listen, organise, and lead.

Ms Becker said the new approach of using Zoom was also giving the group the opportunity to learn how to communicate virtually.

“(We) are rapidly learning a new communication medium which will further enhance their skills set once life returns to some form of normalcy,” she said.

“While Covid-19 has changed the way we do things and communicate, it has also provided us with the opportunity to be creative and experimental, reaching out further afield to those people we would not normally come into contact with.”

The course will continue to run each Saturday from 9.30am to 11.15am until May 2, it could be extended depending on interest.

Ms Becker invited local resident who were interested to join by emailing her at carolyn.beckertm2018@gmail.com.

carolyn becker coronavirus gatton lockyer valley toast masters
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Little truck driver’s’ essential role in feeding the nation

        premium_icon ‘Little truck driver’s’ essential role in feeding the nation

        News Heroes of the Pandemic: If there was ever a time to appreciate a farmer getting food from the paddock to plate – it’s now.

        Heroes of the pandemic: Postman Dave is your delivery man

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Postman Dave is your delivery man

        News This postie is at the frontline of delivering shopping and letters

        Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        premium_icon Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Will schools reopen at start of term two?

        Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        premium_icon Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        Health But experts don’t exactly know why, and warn it could change