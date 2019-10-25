Special win for Porters after last year’s top gong

CELEBRATION: THey’ve done it again, but Mel Porter (second from left) said this year’s award was extra special for the team at Porter Plainland Hotel. PHOTO: Dominic Elsome

THEY’VE done it before, and chances are they’ll do it again — but there was something special about this award for Porters Plainland Hotel.

The family business claimed the Food and Dining — Restaurant award at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards on Saturday.

The pub have claimed the awards several times now, but marketing manager Mel Porter said the recognition still felt wonderful.

With the hotel’s multimillion-dollar motel expansion completed earlier this year, Mel said the win was extra special for the team.

“It’s been such a big year for everyone in our team. Everyone has worked so hard,” Mel said.

“Winning the award this year was particularly heartfelt.”

Three generations of Porters have managed the Plainland landmark, which last year took top gong at the awards, being named business of the year.

With the renovations still in full swing at the time, Mel said that award had spurred on the team.

“I think it made everybody feel incredibly optimistic about the renovations which were underway at the time. It made us look forward to the future,” she said.

The awards were special for the whole team at the hotel, Mel explained, as local recognition was “a wonderful and powerful thing”.

“It is recognition from our local community which is one of the greatest compliments you can receive,” she said.

“It has put a spring in everyone’s step and I believe it will make us continue to aim higher.”

And with the motel now operational, the Porters are aiming for more silverware in the future.

“There was so much happening this year that we didn’t even think about entering the Tourism category. But sure, we’ll give it a shot next year,” Mel said.

