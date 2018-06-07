Special guests win over Toogoolawah Showball

THE Toogoolawah Show Society hosted the Toogoolawah Miss Show Girl competition at the annual Showball on Saturday night.

Judging, hosted by Ken and Helen Lodge, took place at Orleigh Park followed by evening presentations in the pavilion at the Toogoolawah Showgrounds.

The pavilion was beautifully decorated with the help of Bebe and Matt Swaddling from Bebe's Country Weddings and Sarah from Your Somerset Florist.

We thank them for being major sponsors of the event along with Seymours Toyota, Boutique Meats Castell Park, LJ Hooker Esk/Toogoolawah, Bendigo Bank, Chic Boutique and Hair, and South East Country Vets.

Special guests of the evening, Luke and Cody Cook, the winners in 2016 of Channel Seven's renovation show House Rules, served as masters of ceremonies.

They kept the crowd entertained and the committee was delighted that the country lads were able to officiate.

A fabulous meal was prepared by Something For Catering, and the proceedings then moved straight on to judging.

The Show Girl entrants were Alannah Slade and Emily Granzien.

The judges Ben and Megan Drynan and Emma Milne said the girls did an excellent job and would both make wonderful represen- tatives for the show society.

Jessica Salotti, the outgoing Miss Show Girl 2017, gave her handover speech and interviewed the girls on stage.

"Overall I have had the time of my life, making lifelong friends and networking with some wonderful people,” Ms Salotti said.

"So I would like to say a huge thank you to the show society for this amazing experience.”

Jack Fogg, the 2017 Rural Ambassador, gave his outgoing speech and thanked Showball co-ordinator Paris Granzien and her husband Hayden for all their hard work organising the event

"Anyone thinking about entering the competition should definitely give it a go, as I have gotten so much out of it,” Mr Fogg said.

Having allowed enough time for the judges to deliberate their decision, the winner and runner-up of the Toogoolawah Miss Show Girl were announced.

Congratulations goes to the winner Alannah Slade and runner-up Emily Granzien.

The show society is very pleased to have Alannah represent them at the upcoming regionals and wish her every success.

After the formalities of the evening were over, music by South West kicked in and everyone was up on the dance floor.

"What a fabulous night,” Toogoolawah Showball co-ordinator Paris Granzien said.

"Cody and Luke brought such a hype to the night and they did an amazing job of keeping the night rolling along and the laughs rolling in.

"Tonight has really set up such a great atmosphere for the show next weekend.”

Paris Granzien