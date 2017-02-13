Special bond gets the best out of riding pair

HORSE rider Brooke Dougall had a 2016 to cherish.

A stellar year saw her selected for the Equestrian Queensland Young Riders Eventing Squad for the 2017 eventing season and she was named winner of the Somerset Australia Day Sports Award.

But the 15-year-old will strive to push herself and horse Mount Barron to achieve even more this year.

"We are stepping up to one star, which is 1.15m so I'm a little bit nervous but happy at the same time,” Brooke said.

"I just want a successful year of horse riding, having fun and supporting my friends.”

The relationship between horse and rider is always important and the Faith Lutheran College student has seen hers grow with Mount Barron into something special over the past three years.

"When we first got him he didn't know a lot, he knew how to jump but his way, not the proper way,” she said.

"I sent him to my jumping coaches' place and she said he was so depressed because I wasn't with him for a week.

"We've got a cool little bond going on.”

She is not afraid of the new challenges ahead for the pair this year and wants to ride at Tamworth and Wallaby Hill.

"I'm competing against experienced riders, way above my level,” she said.

"It's good to have that competition.”