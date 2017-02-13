38°
News

Special bond gets the best out of riding pair

Lachlan Mcivor
| 13th Feb 2017 1:31 PM
RISING STAR: 2017 Somerset Australia Day Sports Award winner Brooke Dougall with her horse Mount Barron.
RISING STAR: 2017 Somerset Australia Day Sports Award winner Brooke Dougall with her horse Mount Barron. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HORSE rider Brooke Dougall had a 2016 to cherish.

A stellar year saw her selected for the Equestrian Queensland Young Riders Eventing Squad for the 2017 eventing season and she was named winner of the Somerset Australia Day Sports Award.

But the 15-year-old will strive to push herself and horse Mount Barron to achieve even more this year.

"We are stepping up to one star, which is 1.15m so I'm a little bit nervous but happy at the same time,” Brooke said.

"I just want a successful year of horse riding, having fun and supporting my friends.”

The relationship between horse and rider is always important and the Faith Lutheran College student has seen hers grow with Mount Barron into something special over the past three years.

"When we first got him he didn't know a lot, he knew how to jump but his way, not the proper way,” she said.

"I sent him to my jumping coaches' place and she said he was so depressed because I wasn't with him for a week.

"We've got a cool little bond going on.”

She is not afraid of the new challenges ahead for the pair this year and wants to ride at Tamworth and Wallaby Hill.

"I'm competing against experienced riders, way above my level,” she said.

"It's good to have that competition.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  australia day awards 2017 brooke dougall horse riding

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Milligan angry with Health Minister's lack of support

Milligan angry with Health Minister's lack of support

Mayor Tanya Milligan is frustrated with Health Minister Cameron Dick's lack of support for her push for a regional hospital in Plainland.

Get to know CBA Bank Manager Bill Hooper

MANY HATS: Biller Hooper (right) is the bank manager at the Commonwealth Gatton branch and the president of the Gatton Table Tennis Association.

Bill Hooper on his love for his work and passion for table tennis.

'You have to be positive, I never thought about dying'

LIFE MEMBER: Faye Jenkins was recently awarded Life Membership of the Leukaemia Foundation for her tireless fundraising over the last 12 years.

Glamorgan Vale's Faye Jenkins is a true fighter

Gatton Meals on Wheels celebrates 40 years of service

Gatton's Meals on Wheels client Priscilla Lynch and original co-ordinator Elaine Patterson cut the cake with the group's original secretary Jim Galletly.

Gatton's community celebrates milestone

Local Partners

Two Laidley Blue Dogs players line up in maroon

Lachlan Pfeffer and Harry Wood were selected to the QAS side which faced New South Wales.

Get to know CBA Bank Manager Bill Hooper

MANY HATS: Biller Hooper (right) is the bank manager at the Commonwealth Gatton branch and the president of the Gatton Table Tennis Association.

Bill Hooper on his love for his work and passion for table tennis.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

THE self proclaimed Gympie "dag” who has built a multi-million dollar empire out of her online advice for stay at home mums is about to launch a TV series

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Drew almost died playing zombie

US actress Drew Barrymore.

Playing a zombie on camera almost killed Drew Barrymore in real life

Polanski's time on the run may be over

Filmmaker Roman Polanski.

Fugitive filmmaker Roman Polanski plans to return to the US

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Keira Maguire is taking part in the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Nicola McLean's Playboy ambitions

Magazine has decided to return to naked shoots

Family Home In Quiet Cul-De-Sac

10 Chifley Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 $485,000

This home has a large formal lounge or lounge/formal dining. 4 bedrooms the main with walk in robe to ensuite. Open plan air conditioned kitchen to casual eating...

LOCATION - PRIVACY and only 25 metres to a Nature Park

23 Wirreanda Drive, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 2 Interest Around...

The striking street presence is just the beginning of the charm and appeal of this beautiful Ron Cullen built home of some 320m under roof. Every aspect of this...

Blue Chip Position

14 Curtis Street, Redwood 4350

House 3 1 2 For sale now or by...

The quiet sophistication and exclusive surrounds of Curtis Street provide a fitting setting for this expansive 1376m2 property. The added advantage of a superbly...

Finalisation of estate 156 acres

768 Oakey-Pittsworth Road, Aubigny 4401

Rural 3 1 4 Interest Above...

After seventy-plus years of family ownership this is the end of the road. The sloping fertile black soils of Lilyvale' offer terrific income and rural lifestyle...

Inner City One Bedroom Unit - Like Owning Your Own Motel Room In The Centre - Offers From $210,000

8/122A Russell Street, Toowoomba City 4350

Unit 1 1 1 Offers From...

Located opposite Vacy Hall in Russell Street and easy walk to Grand Central Shopping Centre. The new Railway Precinct, double brick construction, tiled...

Quality Rural Acreage

0 Manapouri Road, Manapouri 4361

Residential Land Situation: 25 Minutes Toowoomba, 15 Minutes to Clifton. Facilities: Bitumen road frontage, ... Price Reduced...

Situation: 25 Minutes Toowoomba, 15 Minutes to Clifton. Facilities: Bitumen road frontage, power close by. Area: 50.31 Hectares - 124.31 Acres Country: Property...

When Size and Position Count

Unit 2/22 Pascoe Lane, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Above...

Set in one of Toowoomba's go ahead suburbs within walking distance to the new Northpoint shopping centre. Walk to private and public schools easily accessible to...

Contract Crashed ... Lucky Chance For Someone!

158 Tor Street, Rockville 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

158 Tor Street, Rockville is a fantastic modern rendered family home ready for you to move in to immediately. This generous sized home offers 4 generous built-in...

The Perfect Allotment To Build Your Home!

9 Harrow Street, Greenmount 4359

Residential Land 0 0 $49,900

Greenmount is only a pleasant 20 minute drive south of Toowoomba where you'll find this 809m² block. It's fenced on 3 sides and has a gentle slope from the front...

Old World Charm Meets Modern Day Features!

56 Drayton Road, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

56 Drayton Road, Harristown is a quaint timber home which is being offered to the market for the first time in 23 years. It's centrally located and within walking...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!