Kezia Purick has resigned from her role as Speaker of NT parliament
Politics

NT Speaker Kezia Purick resigns

by Madura McCormack
23rd Jun 2020 11:10 AM
SPEAKER Kezia Purick has resigned from her role after a damning investigation by NT's peak anti-corruption watchdog.

Ms Purick, handing in her resignation the moment parliament sat this morning, said she did not accept the findings in the report and did not think she had been "afforded natural justice" or "procedural fairness".

She said she had not been allowed to review all evidence and had not had been afforded the right to defend herself.

The Independent Commissioner against Corruption, in a scathing 67-page report that was 9-months in the making, found that "against the balance of probabilities" Ms Purick had engaged in corrupt conduct.

The brief of evidence is now in the hands of the NT Director of Public Prosecutions, who will decide whether or not criminal charges should be laid.

It is expected that Namatjira MLA Chansey Paech will be installed as Speaker for the rest of the term.

MORE TO COME

