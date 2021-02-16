Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Man sustains injuries after car collision with power pole west of Grafton
News

Spate of crashes on wet roads sparks police warning

Bill North
, william.north@news.com.au
18th Feb 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 19th Feb 2021 6:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have issued a caution to motorists to pay close attention to road conditions when driving after a series of crashes in the Clarence Valley this week.

After a relatively quiet summer in terms of serious road crashes, The Daily Examiner has reported three single-vehicle crashes in the region in the past three days.

 

Daily Telegraph SignUp

On Tuesday morning emergency services attended a utility on Lawrence Road, Lower Southgate after it lost control and came to rest in a nearby cane field.

About 2pm the same day another utility collided with a tree on Pringles Way near Lawrence.

 

The 19-year-old male driver was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital after sustaining significant leg injuries and on Thursday remained in a critical condition.

Then about 3pm on Thursday a 44-year-old man was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with multiple injuries after his sedan collided with a power pole on Rogans Bridge Road near Waterview Heights.

Multiple emergency services crews attended the scene after a red sedan Mitsubishi Lancer sedan crashed into a power pole on Rogans Bridge Rd north of Waterview Heights on Thursday, 18th February, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
Multiple emergency services crews attended the scene after a red sedan Mitsubishi Lancer sedan crashed into a power pole on Rogans Bridge Rd north of Waterview Heights on Thursday, 18th February, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

 

It coincides with a return to generally wetter conditions this week after four relatively dry weeks, while the forecast is for up to 10mm of rain every day from Friday to Sunday, followed by a 90 per cent chance of 20 to 40mm on Tuesday.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"The cause of the crash is still under investigation but the police are asking for everyone to slow down, especially with the change in the weather," Grafton Police Sergeant Nick Wiles said at the scene of Thursday's crash.

"The recent rain has caused the roads to be more slippery than usual. We're just asking all the drivers to take caution."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
crash video grafton police single vehicle crash wet roads
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RACQ Life Flight urges Facebook to restore page

        Premium Content RACQ Life Flight urges Facebook to restore page

        News The vital emergency service has been unnecessarily impacted by today’s Facebook ban. DETAILS:

        BEST APPRENTICES: Lockyer tradies reveal secret to success

        Premium Content BEST APPRENTICES: Lockyer tradies reveal secret to success

        News From plumbers to turf management and hairdressers, these apprentices in the Lockyer...

        FOREST HILL PREPS: When I grow up, I want to be...

        Premium Content FOREST HILL PREPS: When I grow up, I want to be...

        Education PHOTOS: We ask Forest Hill prep students what they want to be when they grow up

        Meth, weed: ‘Maybe you don’t know what you’re taking’

        Premium Content Meth, weed: ‘Maybe you don’t know what you’re taking’

        Crime A magistrate told a Lockyer man he might not know what drugs he was taking after he...