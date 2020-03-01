Spartan among men: Athlete to take on the world

Stanthorpe's Adrian Jannenga will represent the Spartan Pro team on the national and international stage.

HAVING spent the past several years training, working hard and admiring Spartan pro's from a distance, Adrian Jannenga now finds himself among the sports elite.

Mr Jannenga got the call recently to tell him he'd been selected to join the Spartan pro team.

After enjoying success at some events around the country, as well as in Hong Kong, Jannenga has been given a shot to take the next step.

"I was contacted by management from Spartan race Australia and world Spartan head quarters in relation to joining the international pro team representing Australia.

"The Spartan pro team is to recognise the top athletes within each country, representing the brand itself on the world stage.

"It's not just about racing, it's also about encouraging others to join in on the challenge and it's a wonderful community," he said.

While there are some big cash prizes on offer, he'll still need to strike a balance between work and play.

"If you pick the right events they do have a generous prize pool up for grabs.

"I'll be certainly getting to more events and putting myself out there worldwide."

It's taken Jannenga six years to realise his dream.

The process has been a learning curve.

"I started, not knowing what to expect.

"About halfway through my first 21km, with plenty of obstacles left, things started to hurt quite a bit.

"That's when I started to understand myself better and slowly learnt from there how to deal with fearing the unknown and overcoming adversity race by race.

"So the goal doesn't stop just yet, I'll just keep on adding to it patiently a bit more."

Jannenga has his eyes fixed on the Spartan world championships later in the year, hosted in Abu Dhabi.

"I'm so proud to not only represent Australia, but also Stanthorpe," he said.