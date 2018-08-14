Spanos' IGA donates proceeds from 15c plastic bags

TO HELP families in Australia affected by the current drought, Spanos IGA group will donate proceeds of all sales of their reusable bags (15c) from its seven stores to the Drought Angels Foundation this month.

Drought Angels provides a unique service within rural Australia for which it has become well known.

It is a small charity that provides personalised and discreet assistance to farmers in need.

It also provides stock feed, financial support via pre-paid visa cards and local produce vouchers from within communities.

Spanos IGA group owner Frank Spano said the drought in Australia was having devastating effect on families and farmers.

"We want them to know that they are not alone and we are here to support them,” Mr Spano said.

Queensland and New South Wales have been the most seriously affected by drought with almost 60 per cent of Queensland declared as being in "full drought”.

"Our Gatton and Warwick stores are in some of the worst affected areas and we've seen first-hand how devastating the drought can be,” Mr Spano said.

"We're hoping this donation can go towards helping those who need it the most.”