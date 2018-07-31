Southern Queensland prison transition underway

CHANGES: Operation Elevate is expected to be completed by the end of October.

CHANGES: Operation Elevate is expected to be completed by the end of October. kaspiic

MALE prisoners are being transferred out of the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre as the prison is converted to its original purpose as a woman's facility.

Operation Elevate, designed to ease congestion in the women's prison sector, is expected to be completed by the end of October and occupants are already transitioning to their new homes in a carefully staged process.

They will be moved from the facility just 20 minutes north of Gatton into close to 200 new cells at Borallon Correctional Centre and other prisons across the state.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson said a range of minor works which would be difficult to carry out while the prison was operational, would be completed while the prison was empty.

"The conversion of Southern Queensland Correctional Centre to a female prison is good news for the women who have been living in heavily overcrowded centres,” they said.

"It will provide better outcomes for women in our care.

"It will mean there will be no women sleeping on the floor and they will have increased access to health, rehabilitation, vocational and educational programs.

"Women from the Lockyer Valley and southwest Queensland will be closer to their families and country.

"The transfer will solve overcrowding in women's prisons for years to come, allowing a larger focus on rehabilitation and keeping women out of prison.”

The spokesman said it was expected some changes would be made by private operator Serco.

"It would be expected there will be minor changes in staff make-up to provide the services required by women prisoners,” they said.

"QCS is working closely with Serco to ensure a seamless transition.”