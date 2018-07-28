James Lister accused of shoving fellow MP

Member for Southern Downs James Lister said the allegation were a "dirty” political move.

SOUTHERN Downs MP James Lister has struck back at allegations he "pushed" Queensland Labor MP Peter Russo in a state budget estimates hearing on Thursday.

"I did put my hand on his shoulder to get his attention everyone was there and saw it," Mr Lister said.

"He could have kicked me out of the chamber as the chair if he wanted to but he didn't."

Mr Russo is chair of the Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee and was leading yesterday's hearing.

"He was trying to get my attention. He couldn't get my attention. He stood up and basically pushed me on the left shoulder to try and get my attention," Mr Russo told The Courier Mail.

A Labor government spokesman said the member for Toohey, Mr Russo was writing to the speaker to make a complaint about a confrontation with Mr Lister during a break in estimates.

But Mr Lister said he had receive no formal complaint about the alleged altercation.

"I did place my hand on Peter's shoulder to gain his attention," he said.

"This occurred in front of dozens of people in the chamber, no complaint was made at the time.

"I dispute the allegation and I am disappointed it was made through the media for political purposes.

"This is a complete fabrication to distract the media away from Labor's abysmal estimates performance."

Mr Lister said it was a "ridiculous" political move that he no longer wanted to dignify.

"Yes I was shocked but I am done talking about it, I don't want to dignify it, it is ridiculous.

"It's just one of those silly games that gets played in politics that makes me glad to get back to my electorate and away from them all down there."

It is the second referral to the Speaker stemming from yesterday's session after Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath also wrote to complain about Leader of Opposition Business Jarrod Bleijie's cufflinks.