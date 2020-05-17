Southern buyers to bring strong competition to weaner sale

TOP SHOW: Hayes & Co senior auctioneer Peter Hayes is expecting a quality yarding at next week’s weaner sale.

SOUTHERN buyers and cattle from as far as central Queensland will descend on Silverdale next week.

The eighth annual Hayes & Co Silverdale Weaner Sale in expect to yard about 1000 head of quality, young cattle, and auctioneer Peter Hayes said it was a strong number given the conditions.

“It’s a good number for the sale, last year we had closer to 1500,” Mr Hayes said.

“But with the big drought – a lot of weaners went early because of the dry weather before Christmas.”

Rain at the beginning of the year has boosted sale performance for cattle, and Mr Hayes expected the trend to continue next Saturday.

“Cattle have done very well in the last three months – I think it should be quite good,” he said.

First look at some of the cattle on offer at this years weaner sale! No.0 weaners By ANC charolais Bull over purebred grey Brahman cows. Posted by Hayes & Co on Thursday, 14 May 2020

He said the quality of cattle that would be on show at the sale was always top notch.

“It’s the pick of the breeder’s cattle in area,” he said.

A good spread of breeds will be yarded, including charbray, charolais, droughtmaster, brangus and angus.

Vendors are sending cattle from across the state, including a consignment from as far as Nebo in central Queensland.

Buyers are also coming from far afield.

“We get a lot of Darling Downs support and Western support,” he said.

“And this we’re expecting southern support because of the good season down there.”

Cattle will be sold at both open auction and over the scales.

The judging for the best pen of weaner steers and heifers will begin at 10.30am, with the auction to begin at noon.

Sale Details

When: Saturday, May 23, starting at 10.30am

Where: Silverdale saleyards