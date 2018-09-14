Rabbitohs sext scandal erupts

AN alleged nude video chat scandal has hit the NRL on the eve of the second week of the finals series.

According to an exclusive story in The Daily Telegraph, South Sydney is investigating accusations "high profile" players left a 23-year-old woman feeling "violated and disgusted" when a Facebook video chat turned lewd.

The accusations have swept across the NRL and hijacked public attention away from the NRL finals with morning TV and radio conversations instead dominated by the South Sydney scandal.

The report claims two stars have been accused of exposing their private parts to the woman during a "funny" video chat that turned ugly.

The woman has reportedly claimed to have possession of screenshots taken from the chat to support her claims of player misbehaviour.

The Daily Telegraph has not published the screenshots and has not identified the players involved.

The NRL is aware of the sccusations and has launched its own investigation, according to Fairfax Media.

The video chat is reported to have involved several star players, but only two have been accused of acting inappropriately.

One player is accused of exposing his genitals, while a second player is accused of flashing his bottom.

Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold’s preparation to play the Dragons has been thrown into disarray. There is no suggestion he has any connection to the woman’s allegations.

The incident is reported to have occurred while the Rabbitohs were in New Zealand following their 30-10 win over the Warriors on May 26.

She has claimed her phone records can also support her claim that one player also repeatedly called her mobile phone following the incident.

She says she came into contact with the players after initially exchanging comments on Instagram.

The woman has said she felt appalled by the actions of players during the chat in May.

She is also dissatisfied by the official response from South Sydney when she first notified the club of her complaints.

The report claims the woman contacted South Sydney just days after the video conversation, lodging an email that was received by Rabbitohs football department manager Brock Schafer on June 1.

His response reportedly informed the woman that her complaint would be taken "seriously".

She never heard back from the football club. The Rabbitohs have announced their intent to respond to the woman on Friday.

"I find it disgusting how these boys think they can get away with this crap," the woman told The Daily Telegraph.

South Sydney is still investigating why the woman's follow-up complaints to the club went unanswered, however, a South Sydney spokesman has said the club has concluded the woman's emails were identified as spam mail by the club's mail server - a conclusion supported by an independent contractor's investigation of the club's email system.

Responding to the reports on Triple M's Grill Team, Matthew Johns started the show saying they wouldn't be talking about it.

"When these things happen in rugby league, there are a million stories, a million rumours and names get thrown around," Johns said. "We don't know exactly what the story is, we don't know what the accusations exactly are, so we'll let the newsroom look after it."

Co-host Chris "Pagey" Page added: "It's reasonably vague, the story, the details of it. We'll see what comes out of it."

South Sydney is scheduled to hold a press conference at 8.30am (AEST) on Friday morning at their Redfern training base just one day ahead of their blockbuster semi-final showdown with St George Illawarra at ANZ Stadium on Saturday night.