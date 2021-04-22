Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Champion hooker George Piggins is believed to be suffering from a severe infection after being placed in intensive care.
Champion hooker George Piggins is believed to be suffering from a severe infection after being placed in intensive care.
Sport

South Sydney legend hospitalised

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
22nd Apr 2021 9:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

South Sydney rugby league legend George Piggins is recovering after being placed in an intensive care unit on Wednesday. 

Piggins, 75, was taken to Royal Prince Alfred 3.30am and last night was in a serious but stable condition.

He is believed to be suffering from a severe infection. 

The champion South Sydney hooker famously led the fight for the Rabbitohs to be reinstated into the NRL after the club was kicked out of the competition in the aftermath of the game's Super League war. 

Originally published as South Sydney legend hospitalised

george piggins south sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Twist in MasterChef sex assault case

        Premium Content Twist in MasterChef sex assault case

        Crime A MasterChef contestant has called in a fellow reality TV star to help him fight charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

        Former Lord mayor appointed as water collaborative chair

        Premium Content Former Lord mayor appointed as water collaborative chair

        News A former lord mayor come auctioneer will take on a new role as water collaborative...

        Local businesses awarded contracts to improve major roads

        Premium Content Local businesses awarded contracts to improve major roads

        News A $3.3 million jointly-funded project will improve a dangerous road in the Somerset...