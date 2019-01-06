‘Penetrating wound’: man airlifted after hitting tree

VMR and paramedics on scene at South Stradbroke Island. Photo: Jennifer Grace

A MAN has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after receiving serious chest injuries while on the back of a ute at South Stradbroke Island.

It is understood the man, aged in his 20s, received a suspected broken collar bone and a penetrating wound to his chest caused by a tree branch at about 7.45am.

Volunteer Marine Rescue first responded Annie Erichsen ferried critical care paramedics to the scene on the ocean side of the island near the sand pumping jetty.

Paramedics treated the man who remained conscious throughout the ordeal and the Rescue 500 was called in.

He was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital by rescue helicopter about 9am.

VMR and paramedics attending to the man who was “struck” by a branch. Photo: Jennifer Grace

The incident comes less than a day after a man and a woman were flown to shore after a wave knocked them off a jet ski, and four days after a man died during a jet ski incident.

A man and a woman, both aged 32, were flown to by a Westpac Surf Rescue helicopter about 10.30am yesterday.

A large wave had caused the pair to be thrown from the jet ski and caused the vessel to sink.

The incident occurred about 2km south of Jumpinpin bar, not far from where a 54-year-old man had died while riding his jet ski earlier this week.