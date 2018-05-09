South East Queensland exhibitors win by finest of margins

IMPORTANT WIN: The South East Queensland District Exhibit Inc came out on top at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

IMPORTANT WIN: The South East Queensland District Exhibit Inc came out on top at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Contributed

BY THE very finest of margins, the South East Queensland District Exhibit Inc came away as winners this year from the Sydney Royal Easter Show for the second time in a row.

They were victorious in the overall district exhibit competition last year for the first time since 1905.

This time around, the impressive display won with a margin of 0.24 points in a net score of 10,387 available points.

The theme of the display, designed by the group's manager Col Dabelstein, was focussed on Australian produce leading the way on the global market.

This was depicted by a racing theme with the first horse past the post, representing Australia, to symbolise that our nation's produce "wins every time”.

The one-metre-high centrepiece was lathed by a dedicated group of people from Blackbutt, and was situated so that produce surrounded it entirely.

The horse, signs and all of the back wall are made from products such as cotton, grains or chaff.

"In fact everything which is seen in this display must be a product,” Mr Dabelstein said.

"To be able to use your representative products with a purpose is often difficult. For instance, the flowers at the finishing post were all handmade from cotton lint and dyed with vegie and fruit stain, the miniature hedge was sorghum heads, the feed bins were just that and had fodder in them and so on.

"We need to thank our suppliers as, without them, these displays are not possible.”

The group's president Grant Ridley, from Gatton, said it was a great feeling to come away with back-to-back wins in an even closer contest than last year, which was won by a margin of one-and-a-half points.

"So this time (the tension) was even worse,” Mr Ridley said.

"It's nearly a 12-month process to get things going.”

The South East Queensland team are the only group from outside New South Wales to compete in the district exhibit competition at the Sydney show.

Mr Ridley said it made the win taste just that bit sweeter by defeating the competition on their own home turf.

"It's a good feeling... it does feel a bit (like) State of Origin,” he said.

"It's important to showcase southeast Queensland's produce.”

The group meet three times a year at their base in Gatton.