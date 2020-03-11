‘Sorry, try again’: New Milo slammed

MILO has dropped a new version of its classic drink into stores - and the new offering is stirring people up online.

The classic Australian drink has gone plant-based, which should mean vegans can now enjoy Milo whenever they fancy.

However, some Milo fans have pointed out it's not technically vegan due to the fact it "may contain traces of milk" - a warning Nestle have declared on the tin.

Despite this, the plant-based Milo - which also contains gluten and soy - is described as being "vegan friendly" on the tin.

And it's a fact that's not been missed by a few disappointed vegan's online.

Milo has launched a plant-based version of its famous drink. Picture: Facebook.

"Why would I enjoy something made on the same production line or in the same factory? one vegan wrote on the brand's Facebook page. "Sorry but just because it may taste nice doesn't make it acceptable."

"Label says may contain milk which is not vegan, sorry try again," another said.

"Wait … It says that it may contain milk … How does that make it vegan?" a confused person asked on Instagram.

In response a Nestle spokeswoman told news.com.au: "While Milo Plant Based does not contain dairy based ingredients, we disclose on the can that 'it may contain milk' as it is produced in the same factory as original Milo.

"While processes are undertaken to ensure there is no contact, as a precaution we disclose that the product may contain milk."

But others weren't bothered by the fact the product could contain milk, writing on Facebook it was a "game-changer" and thanking Nestle for the new addition.

"My life has just changed for the better," one person wrote, while another excited shopper tagged their friend and said: "Game changer for you. Now Nesquik need to bring our plant based strawberry aha."

The new version is being touted as ‘vegan friendly’. Picture: Instagram/@accidentallyveganaustralia.

Plant-based eaters can enjoy the new Milo (three heaped teaspoons recommended, but no-one's going to judge if you go for more) with cold or warm soy milk.

In a statement Nestle Dairy business manager Anna Stewart said the decision to create a plant-based version was about giving people more options to enjoy Milo.

"As we know people are looking for more plant-based products, it was time to look at how Milo could evolve to offer more options that don't compromise on taste," Ms Stewart said.

"Milo Plant Based is created using the same core ingredients as original Milo - malt, barley and cocoa, but we've taken out the milk powder, reduced the added sugar, and added plant-based ingredients from soy and oats."

Four'N Twenty's meat-free pie was launched in Australia last month.

MEAT PIE GOES MEAT-FREE

Milo isn't the only Australian brand to go plant-based recently, with Four'N Twenty unveiling a meat free pie last month.

While meat free, the pie isn't technically vegan with Four'N Twenty confirming that while the pies contained "absolutely no animal products as ingredients" they were "made on a line that also produces non-vegan products, so we will not make any vegan-friendly claims at this stage".

The new meat free, ahem, meat pie got a mixed reaction from those on social media, with many saying the alternative was long overdue.

"Yes, finally cut out the 25 per cent of ingredients it doesn't need. Welcome to the future of Aussie Pies," one person wrote on Facebook.

"Yay I can eat a pie at the footy! Awesome thanks," another added.

Meanwhile, others joked that the meat free option wasn't any different from the classic Aussie pie.

"They were only 5 per cent meat anyways," one person quipped, while another commented: "I wasn't aware that there (was) actually any meat in them anyway."

Last November Vegemite became "officially" vegan - even though the iconic sandwich spread always had been.

To celebrate World Vegan Day, Vegemite was certified vegan as part of the brand's bid to "appeal to all Australians" and move with the current change in lifestyle options.