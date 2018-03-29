‘Sore backdoor’: mystery as Lodge ditches training

MYSTERY surrounds controversial prop Matt Lodge's absence from Brisbane training on Thursday - and after speaking to teammate Sam Thaiday, it may be for the best.

Lodge warmed up with the team before making a quick exit with a "mystery illness" and didn't return.

After clearing himself of concussion concerns ahead of Sunday night's NRL clash with Gold Coast Titans, Thaiday was asked what was wrong with Lodge.

Thaiday said: "I don't want to say why he didn't train today. It's a sore backdoor, let's leave it at that."

Thaiday was less vague about his own injury battle after copping a head knock in last week's golden point, round three win over Wests Tigers.

"I was a bit dizzy. I can't remember too much what happened but I have been through all the protocols now ...and am looking forward to playing again," Thaiday said after training strongly.

"It's a lot better today. I got nursed through a few the first couple of days at training and will do a bit more contact on Saturday and be right to play on Sunday."

Centre James Roberts also missed training but is expected to play.

Brisbane will be sweating on Thaiday, Lodge and Roberts to make a full recovery after winger Corey Oates (hip) and prop Tevita Pangai (hamstring) were added to their injury list last week.

In Pangai's absence, Korbin Sims will start in the front row with Lodge and keep veteran Thaiday on the bench against the Titans.

Thaiday is off contract this year and hopes to earn a change of heart from coach Wayne Bennett, who has already told the veteran his services won't be needed in 2019.

Thaiday had no problem trying to do that from the bench.

"It's my job. That's my role," he said.

"It's not overly great chopping and changing (the bench), but it gives Korbin a chance to start and show he is ready for that position.

"We will miss Tevita but our guys will do their job."

The Broncos are vying for their eighth consecutive win against the Titans overall and 11th straight over the Gold Coast at Suncorp Stadium.

The Titans have lost their past five away games, including a 54-0 round 22 loss last year to Brisbane - a club record loss.