Sophomore year a success for Marburg's Meg Essex

Lachlan Mcivor
| 23rd Mar 2017 10:13 AM
STRETCH: Marburg basketballer Meg Essex fights for the ball in a game for Newberry College.
STRETCH: Marburg basketballer Meg Essex fights for the ball in a game for Newberry College.

BASKETBALL: Meg Essex made big strides in her sophomore season at Newberry College but she is determined to win a ring in her next two years in America.

The Marburg product was selected to the All-South Atlantic Conference Second Team and improved on her points, rebounds and blocks hauls from her first season.

Essex set a school and SAC record by rejecting 13 shots in a single game in January and has already recorded the second highest number of blocks in Newberry's history.

"I think that my coach allowed me to explore the court more this year and he had more confidence in me,” Essex said.

"Allowing me to shoot the ball more this year expanded my game under the basket.

"It's always nice to know that your hard work is paying off.”

The Wolves' season came to an end as they were knocked out at the SAC Championship quarter finals by Carson-Newman at the start of March.

The 20-year-old is already focused on what lays ahead.

"Being a young team and only losing one senior for next season... we all know now what it takes to make it as far as we want to go,” she said.

"I don't want to leave Newberry without a ring.”

She has committed to playing with the Toowoomba Mountaineers in the college basketball off-season.

Essex will also be doing individual workouts to improve on parts of her game heading into her junior year.

"This season was a good season to learn more about me and my abilities,” she said.

"I made the second team all-conference, which is a great achievement for the year but I'm still working on getting that All-American award.

"I still have so much to learn and do in my basketball career and looking forward to what the next two years holds.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  basketball marburg meg essex newberry college

