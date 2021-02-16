Sophisticated, expensive drug operation destroyed after raid

In the garage on Shai Ricky Simpson’s property, police found five cannabis plants and 55 grams of cannabis leaf.. Picture: iStock

In the garage on Shai Ricky Simpson’s property, police found five cannabis plants and 55 grams of cannabis leaf.. Picture: iStock

An expensive and sophisticated cannabis growing operation in the Lockyer Valley has been torn down by police.

A grow tent, multiple fertilisers, exhaust fans and timers were just some of the items seized by police when they raided a Lockrose home earlier this year.

In the garage on Shai Ricky Simpson’s property, police found five cannabis plants and 55 grams of cannabis leaf.

The hydroponic set up included a zipper tent, grow light, various fertilisers, exhaust fans, electric fans and timers.

Police also found a pipe that Simpson admitted had been used for smoking cannabis.

Simpson, 27, appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 15, with four drug-related charges.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court that Simpson had purchased the growing equipment about six months ago and was intending to grow cannabis.

Simpson, a father of two, told police he was growing pot for personal use.

Simpson was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, who said his client, a casual forklift driver, had ADHD as a child and “fairly poor literacy”.

“He has had mental health issues as an adult, including being admitted as an inpatient for two weeks,” Mr Ryan said.

“He is adamant he has learned his lesson.”

Magistrate Damien Carroll said Simpson’s set up was “fairly sophisticated” and a “complete waste” of time and money.

“You’ve got a problem. It’s cost you a lot of money that’s all going to be wasted.”

Mr Carroll wanted to sentence Simpson with a probation order, but due to Simpson’s plans to move interstate, it wasn’t recommended by the probation and parole officer.

“I would have been prepared to offer you a probation, but if you’re going to move interstate there will be issues,” Mr Carroll said.

“You’ve got to find your own solutions to address your drug problem.”

Mr Carroll noted Simpson had previously appeared in court in August 2020 for possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

Simpson pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

Simpson was fined $1200 and ordered to pay within six months, or complete 65 hours of community service.

A conviction was recorded.