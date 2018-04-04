Menu
Login
Entertainment

Sophie Monk’s jokes make Karl squirm

Sophie Monk's rained out Today interview.
Sophie Monk's rained out Today interview.
by Nick Bond

NINE'S breakfast show Today is this morning reporting live on incoming category 2 Cyclone Iris from Queensland - but it's Cyclone Sophie who's proving more of a danger for Karl Stefanovic.

Karl and co-host Georgie Gardner welcomed Sophie Monk as a guest on this morning's episode of the breakfast show, live from a beach on the Gold Coast - only to be battered by torrential wind and rain during their outdoor interview.

Monk hid under a bath towel and moaned that the conditions were "not great" as the hosts grimaced, explaining to viewers that sand was "coming through the air at 180km/h".

But that was the least of Stefanovic's problems, as former Bachelorette and Bardot singer Monk couldn't resist dropping a not-so-subtle dig about his recent Uber scandal into their chat.

A very wet morning on the Gold Coast.
A very wet morning on the Gold Coast.

"There is no traffic," Monk said of her hometown. "My Uber got here in four seconds. I didn't say anything in the Uber though."

"You never know. You do like talking," the hosts offered, gamely.

"I know, but I have stopped since that whole thing. I bitch too much," Monk continued.

"About the weather?" they asked her.

"Yeah, among other things. Should we move on? Sorry."

Only the first minute of Monk's chat was posted to the Today Show Twitter account this morning - cutting out moments before the Ubergate reference.

Stefanovic and his brother and Nine colleague, Peter, hit the headlines last month after an Uber driver touted details of a conversation the siblings had while Peter was in the back of the driver's car.

The Stefanovics "launched an extraordinary 45-minute attack on colleagues including Richard Wilkins, Georgie Gardner, Mark Burrows and Nine bosses," according to reports.

The Stefanovics both issued apologies as rumours swirled about what exactly had been said during the conversation.

"We talk a hundred times a day and hardly ever about work," Karl said. "But we did, and the conversation was recorded. And we are sorry. I was angry with myself at first that I could be so stupid."

Topics:  celebrity karl stefanovic sophie monk television today show

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Capturing excitement of the Queen's Baton Relay in Gatton

Capturing excitement of the Queen's Baton Relay in Gatton

18 local batonbearers carried the Queen's Baton through Gatton last week.

Valley rocks out at Queen's Baton Relay festivities

SMOOTH: Pop group Justice Crew wowed the crowd at the QBR Community Celebration in Gatton on Thursday.

Hundreds braved the weather for the QBR Community Celebration.

Old Fernvale Bakery raises thousands

SOLID EFFORT: Bill Rose with Lady Cilento Hospital's Andrew Thomas at the bakery's final auction last Thursday.

The Old Fernvale Bakery delivers for unwell children.

Legendary athletics coach Bailey Pashley has eye for talent

MENTOR: Lockyer District Athletic Club coach Bailey Pashley has coached hundreds of young athletes in a distinguished career which saw him recognised with an OAM in 2016.

Bailey Pashley has coached hundreds of young athletes.

Local Partners