Sonia Kruger dropped from podcast for Muslim comments

Sonia Kruger has been removed from a Mamamia podcast because of comments she made about Muslim immigration in 2016.

Lifestyle website Mamamia's beauty podcast You Beauty interviewed Kruger for their 182nd podcast episode, released this week.

But in the You Beauty Facebook group, Mamamia administrators announced they had removed Kruger's episode, which focused on how she manages her sensitive skin.

Sonia Kruger, Big Brother host on Channel 7.

"We have made the decision to take down the episode of You Beauty featuring Sonia Kruger," the post read.

"We want to thank you for your feedback and pointing out that Sonia's past views on topics including Muslim immigration were deeply hurtful to so many people.

"These views are something Mamamia would never endorse.

"We understand that some of you believed our inclusion of Sonia in this episode meant we condoned her views which is absolutely and utterly not the case."

The comments made by Kruger referred to by the post took place after the 2016 Nice terror attacks.

Sonia Kruger and David Campbell during the controversial segment. Picture: Today

In a segment on the Today Show, which posed the question "Do more migrants increase the risk of terror attacks?", Kruger said she wanted to see Muslim immigration stopped.

"Personally I would like to see it [Muslim migration] stopped now for Australia. Because I want to feel safe, as all of our citizens do, when they go out to celebrate Australia Day."

The following day, Kruger addressed the situation on air, saying: "I want to make it very clear that I have complete respect for people of all races and religions. I acknowledge my views yesterday may have been extreme."

Last year The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal found Kruger had vilified the Muslim community and "amounted to a stereotypical attack on all Muslims in Australia".

Sonia Kruger speaks about her Muslim commentary. Picture: Today Extra

The tribunal concluded that her remarks "would likely encourage hatred towards, or serious contempt for, Australian Muslims by ordinary members of the Australian population."

However, the Tribunal decided that the broadcast did not amount to racial vilification because the evidence did not support a finding that Muslims living in Australia were a 'race'.

In November last year, Kruger announced she was leaving Channel 9 to accept a lucrative deal with Channel 7, worth a reported $4 million over a three-year contract.

She currently hosts Big Brother.

The Daily Telegraph has contacted Channel 7 and Kruger for comment.

