Son charged after assault leaves mum fighting for her life

A son accused of a horrific attack on his own mother, who is now fighting for life with bleeding on the brain, made a bizarre plea in court.

A western Sydney man who allegedly left his mother fighting for her life after assaulting her at her workplace has pleaded with a magistrate to be locked up in prison for life.

Luke Henry, 26, told a court that he was released from a mental health facility hours before he allegedly kicked, punched and slammed his 60-year-old mother Adelle Henry to the ground at a Mt Druitt Disability workshop on Wednesday.

In an often bizarre appearance at Mr Druitt Local Court on Monday, Mr Henry made multiple comments to Magistrate James Gibson, however he did not enter a plea.

He refused to speak to a legal aid lawyer who had been assigned to his case and elected to represent himself before his bail application was refused.

"I just want to do my jail time," he said, appearing via audio visual link from Amber Laurel Correctional Centre at Emu Plains.

"I honestly don't care if you give me life.

The court heard that Mr Henry stormed into his mother's Kurrajong Avenue workplace on Wednesday afternoon and accused her of stealing money from him.

He is then alleged to have punched and kicked her multiple times before throwing her to the ground, causing her head to slam on the concrete floor.

Police on Thursday said his mother suffered significant head injuries including bleeding on the brain and facial fractures.

On Thursday morning she was in a critical condition.

Police said that colleagues of the woman, who attempted to intervene and help, were also allegedly assaulted, before he fled on foot.

"There were a number of other people there who suffer varying degrees of disability... A couple of them did arm themselves with some mops and a squeegee to confront the male but the male allegedly armed himself with a fire extinguisher and they retreated back to the premises," Mount Druitt Police Area Command Detective Chief Inspector Paul Tickner said.

Mr Henry has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to person with intent (domestic violence) and destroying or damaging property (domestic violence) and is facing a maximum of 25 years in jail if found guilty.

He on Thursday applied to be released on bail into a mental health facility, claiming that he was suicidal, hearing voices and hallucinating since his arrest.

"I thought she was an evil demon… I walked away from the situation after I realised what I had done," Mr Henry said.

However Mr Gibson questioned his claims, saying he appeared lucid and instead ordered him to be assessed by a mental health practitioner while in prison.

He also pointed to the "overwhelming" strength of the police case and his long history of violent offending before refusing him bail.

"(He claimed) he thought his mother was a gargoyle or a demon at the time of the alleged offences," Mr Gibson said.

"That last statement is inconsistent with the fact he sought her out and alleged she had taken all his money and spent it on drugs while he was in a mental health institution."

Mr Henry will return to court in March.

