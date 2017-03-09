31°
Somerset's Sports Award winner focussed on hitting goals

9th Mar 2017 4:10 PM
SPECIAL BOND: Brooke Dougall with her horse Robbie/Mount Barron.
SPECIAL BOND: Brooke Dougall with her horse Robbie/Mount Barron. Lachlan McIvor

Name: Brooke Dougall

Occupation: Student

Age: 15

What has been the most memorable experience of your time riding horses? My most memorable experience would have to be getting my first pony. Because we all have to start somewhere.

What drove you towards getting involved with riding?

I was on a horse before I could walk. My parents would always set me up just outside of the arena so I could watch my mum ride her horses. Once mum was finished I would always put my arms out as if I was saying "my turn". When mum was walking the horses to cool them down she would always put me in front of her and we would ride around together. So, I've been encouraged to get involved with horse since I was a baby.

What is your biggest passion?

My biggest passion would have to be horses and fitness. When I'm not riding or spending time with my horses I'm doing some sort of fitness.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

The most memorable experience would have to have been making the young riders squad at the age of 15.

What do you hope to achieve in the next ten years? The top things that I wish to achieve is to ride at the Melbourne and Adelaide 3-day international three-day events. Take my OTT (off the track) horse to two star and ride him at the Aquis Racehorse Retraining Triequithon in 2019. I would like to become a personal trainer and be accepted into the Queensland Police Academy. Mostly I would love to represent Australia in the sport of eventing

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

The best advice I have ever been given and I still get told today is "never give up one what you want". I get told this by my coaches, family and friends. I believe it's the best advice anyone could give me. My mum always tells me to follow my dreams and to believe in who I am and what I want to be.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

The one thing that I would change is equality. I have been told many times that I can't do that because I'm girl, I'm not strong enough because I'm a girl. That is what I love about the equestrian sports. Men and women compete on equal terms. You do not control a 600kg horse through strength, it takes patience, understanding and skill. I would like to see greater understanding in the world. I would love to see people accept each other for who they are.

What is the one thing you couldn't live without and why?

Well I would say horses and my competing however if I couldn't ride I would find something else to love. It might not be as fun and thrill seeking however I would try to be the best I could be. The one thing I couldn't live without is all the support I get from family and friends. I believe that's the one thing that makes me strive for my goals. No matter what I do my mum and dad are always there giving me their love and support.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why?

Well that is easy, my favourite hobby is equestrian. Why? It is always challenging. You are working with a living animal, one that is much stronger and more powerful than you could ever be. One day you are on top of the world next day at the bottom. There is no place for egos. Horses keep you real. They don't judge you. They are always there at the end of a tough day.

What is your favourite type of music?

I like to listen to lots of different type of music however I love country.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

We (mum, dad and I) went to Sydney to look at a pony for me. I remember riding her "Cammy" and wishing with all my heart mum and dad would think she was suitable for me. She was beautiful. Pure white with big eyes. They decided she was exactly what they were looking for. I remember standing in the driveway waiting for the transport truck to arrive with her. I didn't believe she was mine until she was standing in the paddock behind our house. She is now with another little girl teaching her like she taught me. She will always be very special. Every little girl needs a "Cammy".

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Home because that's where all my furry friends live.

What would be the first thing you do if you won the Lotto?

Oh, this one's easy, I would buy a nice big truck with blue swirls down the side for my amazing horses to travel in. I would also give my parents a lovely holiday. They deserve it.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living - and why?

I admire my cousin Emma Dougall, she is in England competing 4* and is arming to compete at the next Olympics. My mentor Eleanor Osborne who has also ridden at 4 * level on a horse she developed herself. I also admire my show jumping coach Becky Jenkins. Becky is one of the most hardworking people I know. She is very generous with her time and is always there for her students. She has a real passion for coaching and developing young riders. My dressage coach Sharyn Ross. She gives a lot to the sport and is so patient with her horses and riders. She takes time to get it right. These people have dedicated themselves to the sport they love.

Gatton Star

Topics:  brooke dougall horse riding somerset awards

