Somerset’s first 24-hour gym to finally open this month

HEALTH and fitness facilities in Somerset will be boosted by the long-awaited official opening of PCYC Fernvale.

Following extensive renovations and the installation of new equipment, the PCYC at Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre will now include a 24-hour gym, and a new gymnastics facility.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the opening was set to take place on Tuesday, January 28.

"It will be great to see this new centre open after a significant investment by both council and PCYC," Cr Lehmann said.

"PCYC Queensland is a highly respected organisation and a really well-known brand.

"PCYC Fernvale will become a great asset for the Somerset community."

He said the facility would meet the expectations of the community, while building on the council's continued focus on creating health and active living opportunities in the region.

PCYC Queensland general manager of operations Kel Clarke said the centre would offer a range of youth development programs and activities.

"We will also continue to offer key sports that have previously been offered at the centre including indoor cricket and netball, futsal, and additional holiday programs," Mr Clarke said.

Fernvale PCYC is at 32 Banks Creek Rd, Fernvale.