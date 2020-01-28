Somerset’s first 24-hour gym opens its doors

TIME TO GET MOVING: New gymnastics equipment has been installed at PCYC Fernvale.

TIME TO GET MOVING: New gymnastics equipment has been installed at PCYC Fernvale.

AFTER months of renovations and preparation, PCYC Fernvale has officially opened its doors this week.

The development, first announced in August last year, was initially set to open in October, but has been subject to several delays.

Following the installation of new equipment and facilities, the club is finally open, and welcoming the community to come and visit.

Located at the Fernvale Indoor Sport Centre, the gym features brand new, high quality machines and equipment from Life Fitness and Hammer Strength.

Further equipment has also been installed in the gymnastics facility, including an all-new gymnastics pit.

PCYC Queensland General Manager of Operations Kel Clarke said he was excited to support the growing Fernvale community now the club is open.

"PCYC Fernvale is thrilled to open our state-of-the-art fully airconditioned 24/7 gym," he said.

"Our exciting new gymnastics program, and several PCYC Queensland youth development programs and activities will also begin operating soon."

Fernvale PCYC is the newest of Australia's Police-Citizens Youth Clubs, which operates 55 sites from the Torres Strait to the Gold Coast, with 68,000 members and more set to follow the opening of the new site.

The PCYC's Youth Development programs help support young people in the local community, through a broad range of activities and programs, outside school hours care, and much more.

In addition to these services, Mr Clarke made it clear the Fernvale PCYC would be offering all of the gym services residents would come to expect from the facility.

"We will also continue to offer key sports that have previously been offered at the centre including indoor cricket and netball, futsal, and additional holiday programs," he said.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said council was proud to welcome PCYC Fernvale to the region.

"PCYC Queensland is a highly respected organisation and a really well-known brand. PCYC Fernvale will become a great asset for Somerset," he said.

"The new facility will meet community expectations while building on council's commitment to maintaining a healthy and active Somerset."

The PCYC will operate the facility for at least the next five years, under the current agreement with council.

Fernvale PCYC is at 32 Banks Creek Rd, Fernvale.