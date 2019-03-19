Menu
RAINY FUN: Lee, from Mercy Community Lowood, found ways to enjoy the 2019 Colours of Somerset festival despite the wet conditions.
Somerset's colours shine through on a rainy day

Dominic Elsome
by
19th Mar 2019 12:03 PM

FOR the second year in a row, the Colours of Somerset Festival brought both colour and rain to the region.

Despite the damp, the event, now its second year, drew crowds to showcase the best of the Somerset region.

About 300 people and more than 30 stalls made their way to the Fernvale Showgrounds on Saturday, and Spirit of the Valley president Idell Wadley was pleased with the event.

"We had a beautiful day with much of the festival brought inside,” Ms Wadley said.

The day featured performances from community groups including tae kwon do students, dance troupe and musicians.

There was also a healing hub, with wellbeing and health professionals offering talks on their respective fields.

Ms Wadley said the organisers were considering a new venue and date for this festival.

Check out some photos from the day below:

