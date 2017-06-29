Somerset's Clark takes on world

MULTI-TALENTED: Somerset's Vicky Clark has been selected to compete in the Australian Athletics Team, Women's Open Heptathlon at the 2017 Oceania Area Athletics Championships in Fiji

ATHLETICS: Sandy Creek's 20-year-old Vicky Clark has landed in Fiji to represent Australia in the women's open heptathlon at the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championships.

The heptathlon will run over two days, which began on Wednesday with the 100m hurdles, shotput, high jump and 200m, followed by long jump, javelin and the 800m tomorrow.

"I feel very pumped,” Clark said.

"I am in the best shape I have ever been in and cannot wait to compete. I know I have put in the hard work in training, it's all about putting it on the track now.”

While Clark was excited to compete in the Oceania championships for the first time in her career, she was looking forward to something else even more.

"The thing I am really excited about is that I am getting to experience it with my brother Martin, who is competing in the open decathlon,” she said.

"He is a massive part of why I love athletics - he is amazing, I train alongside him and he always encourages me to train as hard as I can.”

During competition, Clark explained the athletes will get allocated points on the results of each event.

At the end of day two, they will be totalled and athletes given an overall performance total, then placings.

Clark was one of only two people selected for the Australian athletics team in the under-20 2017 Athletics Australia Championships.

"We had the most nominations from being placed highest in the open heptathlon,” she said.

"It is one of the biggest teams they have ever sent, with about 150 athletes.”

Clark's love for athletics began as a young girl through Little Athletics, though she was more into javelin when she started.

"Over the years I have competed in many national events for javelin but I always seemed to finish in fourth place,” she said.

"So I decided to give the multi events a go and found I enjoyed doing seven events rather than just one.”

Somerset Regional Council awarded Clark a $500 bursary for her recent achievement, making it her fourth bursary received in her career.

"I am very honoured. It encourages me and I hope it may encourage other young athletes to chase their dreams and goals,” she said.