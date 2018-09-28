Somerset to gain a new CEO for 2019

SOMERSET Regional Council Chief Executive Officer Robert Bain will step down from the top job in January after 18 years of service.

Mr Bain said he didn't make the decision lightly and thanked councillors for their support.

"The council is in a very strong financial position and new senior staff members have been employed and settled in their positions, and I believe the organisation is in fine shape and has a very good base for future success,” he said.

"I leave with fond memories and wish the mayor, councillors and staff and all the Somerset community the very best for the future.”

A certified practicing accountant, he served at five councils including Thuringowa, Pioneer, Mackay, Esk and Somerset.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann thanked Mr Bain for his long service.

"He has achieved a lot during his time with council. His foresight, guidance and leadership has steered council in the right direction and he has taken this region to places I would not have thought possible,” Cr Lehmann said.

"We are a resilient, debt-free local government that makes sound decisions regularly and that is because we've had strong governance.”

Following January 2, Mr Bain will move to Brisbane in order to be close to his family.