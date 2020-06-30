Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STEALING SPREE: A teen will face Ipswich Magistrates Court after he was charged with three counts of stealing. Picture: Cordell Richardson
STEALING SPREE: A teen will face Ipswich Magistrates Court after he was charged with three counts of stealing. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Crime

Somerset teen arrested following stealing spree

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOWOOD Police have arrested a teen thief who allegedly stole batteries and groceries between Roma and the Somerset region.

The 19-year-old man targeted a supermarket in Lowood, stealing a variety of grocery items on two separate occasions, across April and June.

Lowood Police Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said the man was also connected to an incident in Roma.

“(He has also been charged) for stealing batteries from a mechanical business in Roma back in May last year,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

LOCAL NEWS: Funds granted, Lockyer black spots set for upgrade

LOCAL NEWS: Trial date set for business owner fighting nine charges

The Lowood man was served a notice to appear last week.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 8, facing three stealing charges.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

ipswich magistrates court lowood police somerset crime somerset region stealing charge teen crime
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two community groups to receive grants for upgrades, works

        premium_icon Two community groups to receive grants for upgrades, works

        Council News Two organisations in the Somerset have received community assistance grants.

        Man suffers critical injuries in crash along D’Aguilar Hwy

        premium_icon Man suffers critical injuries in crash along D’Aguilar Hwy

        Breaking Emergency crews attended the scene after the man's car crashed into a tree.

        Airshow rising to new heights after postponement

        premium_icon Airshow rising to new heights after postponement

        Council News A local council has debated whether to maintain its partnership with the Brisbane...

        Race days confirmed for popular country club

        premium_icon Race days confirmed for popular country club

        Horses A $7,000 grant will go towards upgrades at the racetrack.