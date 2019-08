Swimming pools across the Somerset will be affected by the price hike.

Rob Wright

THE cost of taking a dip in a Somerset pool are set to rise by as much as $1.50 next month, depending on which pool you visit.

The changes will come into effect from September 1, when Somerset Leisure will take over management of the Lowood Swimming Pool, Kilcoy Aquatic Centre, Toogoolawah Swimming Pool, and Esk Swimming Pool.

