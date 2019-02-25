Somerset SES take flood experience north to help out

GOOD JOB: Somerset SES members Jay Papatriandaphilou, Penny Butler and Hayden Smith were deployed to Townsville to help in the aftermath of the floods.

LEAVING behind their families and friends, members of the Somerset's SES groups made the journey north to help out after the devastating floods in Townsville.

Kilcoy SES group leader Penny Butler was one of the members of the three-man team to head to Townsville and said the group felt good to be able to lend a hand to those in need.

She said the work had certainly been hard, but it was important to help those who had lost everything.

"Basically (we were) just helping people clean up their properties, making sure they were all okay, making sure they knew where they could go and get assistance from,” Miss Butler said.

Having experienced the devastating 2011 and 2013 flood in her own region, Miss Butler said the prior experience meant the group had a better understanding of what to expect on the ground.

"It made it easier to deal with the situation because you've already seen it before,” she said.

"Although it still impacted hard when you see it again.”

Somerset SES unit local controller Andy Bickerton said the previous flood experience would have been a benefit for the other SES crews on the ground as well.

"No doubt it would have been encouraging for the others up there to be working alongside people who had been there before,” Mr Bickerton said.

"They're well versed in what to expect and what sort of assistance is required.”

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann thanked the Somerset volunteers for generously donating their time to be away from their family and friends to help those in need.

"In times of need we all come together and that's fantastic to see,” Cr Lehmann said.