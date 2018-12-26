Somerset region's potential is being realised

SUCCESS: It's been a year of positives and success for the Somerset Regional Council.

THIS year has been a year of potential realised for Somerset Regional Council.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said highlights had been new developments and new promised jobs.

"People are really discovering Somerset's potential,” Cr Lehmann said.

He said the great accomplishment was the completion of Australia's longest recreational rail trail, the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

"There are lots of happy travellers exploring our region every day,” he said

"The increased visitation will only support demand for more small businesses to operate in Somerset and drive more tourism.”

The council also completed 12 new bridges through out the region this year, and Cr Lehmann said there were only four timber bridges left to replace - a "fantastic achievement”.

The biggest challenge council faces is enough revenue each year to provide services, but Somerset was one of only eight councils to achieve all green lights from the Queensland Audit Office.

Cr Lehmann said the bushfires that tore through Toogoolawah in September were devastating but the way the Somerset community rallied was incredible.

"The generosity of the community, particularly in times of adversity, is just amazing and makes me so proud to be part of this community,” he said.