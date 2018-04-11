Somerset Regional Council rates are leading the way

UNDER THE HAMMER: The property at 40 Nottingham Drive, Mount Hallen will be auctioned off.

UNDER THE HAMMER: The property at 40 Nottingham Drive, Mount Hallen will be auctioned off. Contributed

A STATE Government report released at the end of March has revealed Somerset Regional Council's average residential rates and charges for 2017/2018 are the cheapest in southeast Queensland.

The report's findings, which were was conducted by the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs, were hailed by Mayor Graeme Lehmann.

"This confirms what we already knew - average residential rates and charges in Esk, Fernvale, Kilcoy, Lowood and Toogoolawah are the cheapest in southeast Queensland,” Cr Lehmann said.

"We know that household budgets are under strain and our point of difference with other areas is in our vision of affordable rates and effective services.

"Our philosophy has always been to find practical solutions for providing services and to look to revenue sources other than rates where possible.

"Examples are our practical, low-cost approaches to areas such as our IT business systems and our approach to waste management which allows ratepayers to take control and responsibility over their waste and recycling.

"We are also acutely aware that, while they are improving, median household incomes in Somerset are lower than in many other areas.”

Council will hold an auction tomorrow to recover unpaid rates on a 8.8 hectare property 17km south of Esk, located at 40 Nottingham Drive, Mount Hallen off Gatton Esk Road.

Cr Lehmann said when rates remained unpaid for more than three years, council issued notices of intention to sell land for overdue rates.

"Council works with property owners to avoid rate arrears auctions where possible and when properties do go up for auction, we want them to be successful,” he said.

"Council attempts to avoid auctioning properties wherever possible by working with property owners and their mortgagees over several months however auctions are sometimes unavoidable.”

Two such auctions to recover unpaid rates were held in 2017.

The Nottingham Drive property will go under the hammer tomorrow at 11am in the Simeon Lord Room at the Esk Library Building off Heap Street.