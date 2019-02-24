Menu
COLOURFUL: Colours of Somerset festival will showcase the best the region has to offer next month at the Fernvale Showgrounds.
News

Somerset ready to show off its brightest colours

Dominic Elsome
by
24th Feb 2019 12:36 AM

SOMERSET'S colours are set to sine next month.

The Colours of Somerset festival will kick off in Fernvale, showcasing the best of the region.

Browse through the stalls of the more than 50 vendors on offer and sit back and enjoy five hours of live entertainment.

Spirit of the Valley president and organiser Idell Wadley said the festival was going to be another beautiful event.

Entertainment through out there day will included performance by Jammin' In Esk, tribal belly dancers and kurdish dancers as well as plenty of live musicians.

With the region still in the grips of the crippling drought, Ms Wadley said the festival was the perfect way for those doing it tough to find a moment of enjoyment.

"(It's) not only to showcase what's going on in the region, but to offer people an affordable outlet for the day,” Ms Wadley said.

"Putting these festivals together it gives people the opportunity to come together and not worry so much about there issues for a few hours.

"Celebrate the great lifestyle there is in the Somerset, support local business and talent, and just take some time off.”

After last year's festival was rained out, Ms Wadley was expecting a bumper crowd this time round.

This year's big new feature is the transformation of the community hall in a 'healing hub'.

The hub will feature a dozen health and wellbeing professionals, adding a "new dimension” to what was on offer at the event.

"There are so many alternative health and wellbeing options available, but no where is the Somerset for them all to come together,” she said.

"People can come ... and they can listen to all the different practitioners, learn about their services and try their products - all in the one venue.

"It's an added dimension to the festival that we've not had before and I'm very excited to be able to put this together.”

The festival will kick off at 10am, Saturday March 16, at the Fernvale Showgrounds. Entry is free.

For more information, contact Idell Wadley on 0448 326 246

colours of somerset fernvale festival live entertainment somerset spirit of the valley inc
Gatton Star

