Somerset protein farm hits Hong Kong

A PREMIUM poultry producer from the Somerset Region has joined 23 other Queensland companies in Hong Kong to take part in HOFEX, Asia's premier food and hospitality trade show.

Brisbane Valley Protein co-exhibited as part of the Queensland Government booth at HOFEX where visitors to the exhibition could sample the company's chicken and quail.

Brisbane Valley Protein managing director Duncan Brown said while the company was not yet exporting, the exhibition proved a great place for finding the right connections.

"It's a great place for small start-up companies," Mr Brown said.

"We're farmers, we've been farming for generations but we're new to the export game."

Mr Brown said their presence at HOFEX allowed exporters and importers to see and understand their product, so when they were ready, BV Proteins had the connections.

"What's really struck me is how favoured Australian produce is," he said.

"With all the security scares, with bird flu in other parts of the world, Australia's clean green reputation has never been more important."

Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Curtis Pitt said it was the first trade mission under the new Queensland Trade and Investment Strategy 2017-2022, launched last month.

"As part of the new strategy, the Palaszczuk Government committed to helping more Queensland companies into overseas markets through key show- case events," Mr Pitt said.

HOFEX is a biennial food and beverage trade show targeting the hospitality and food sector and attracts more than 40,000 buyers from Hong Kong, China, and north-east Asian markets.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for delegates on this mission to showcase Queensland's outstanding processed food, seafood, functional food, wine and beverage products to key importers, buyers, supermarkets and food servicing companies in a region which simply can't get enough of what our state has to offer," he said.

"Queensland has a reputation for producing a range of premium food and beverages in a clean, green and safe environment which is why demand for our products continues to grow, particularly in Asia."