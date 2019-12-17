Somerset in the running to host cross country championships

THE Somerset is in the running for a significant new sporting opportunity next year, if the council is successful in securing funding.

The Somerset Regional Council is hoping to attract the Queensland Athletics Cross Country Championships to the region, with the Toogoolawah Golf Club earmarked as the ideal site.

The club has already hosted cross country events for local schools and the like, with an undulating landscape and well-maintained grassed areas ideally suited for cross country events.

“The event is typically held in late July or early August annually,” director of corporate and community services Matthew McGoldrick said.

“In recent years, the event has been held at the Maleny Golf Club, but Maleny will not be hosting the event in 2020, and a location has not been confirmed for 2020 or 2021.”

The event attracts about 400 to 500 competitors, and 250 to 350 spectators, presenting a valuable tourism opportunity for the region if the Somerset were to be successful in hosting the event.

“I think it will bring some benefit to our community groups, and more people into our region,” councillor Cheryl Gaedtke said.

The council resolved to seek $12,500 in funding through Round 4 of the Government’s Building Better Regions fund, to go towards hosting the event.

The grant money would be matched by an equal contribution from council.