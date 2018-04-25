Somerset honours the fallen

MOVING: Veterans gather in respect of the fallen at the 2018 Esk Anzac Day Service.

NOW more than a century on from Australian troops landing on the shores of Gallipoli, Anzac spirit was alive and well in Somerset today.

A number of of Anzac Day services were held across the region, with crowds swelling on previous years in particular in Fernvale and Esk.

ESK RSL Sub-Branch president Charlie Elwell said the support shown to former, as well as current, service personnel meant a lot those who had served.

"This morning we had 300 to 350 at the dawn service,” Mr Elwell said.

"I think we've doubled the crowd here today (at the Esk Anzac Day Service from last year). It's magnificent.”

Amidst the tributes to those who had made the ultimate sacrifice was a stirring speech by Toogoolawah State High School captain Ariah Edwards.

"You've got to give the young people the opportunity of knowing what it's all about,” Mr Elwell said.

"We went to Toogoolawah High School yesterday, they had their address, it was absolutely wonderful, the best one I've ever been to.

"They know what Anzac Day is all about, they love it. You don't get a lot of young people wanting to do an address like that, it's daunting sometimes. (Ms Edwards) handled it well, really well.”

