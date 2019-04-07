Somerset grazier calls for local help to nab top title

TOP JAB: Crossdale grazier Don McConnel has been impressed with the results of Multimin injections.

TOP JAB: Crossdale grazier Don McConnel has been impressed with the results of Multimin injections. Dominic Elsome

THE results are in, and for one Somerset grazier they could mean the trip of a lifetime.

Crossdale grazier Don McConnel operates Mt Brisbane, a 4,500 hectare breeding and fattening operation

During the past 12 months, he has been taking part in Virbac Australia's Multimin Performance Ready Challenge.

The challenge is designed to test the benefits of Multimin, an injection used to top up trace minerals in sheep and cattle prior to high demand periods.

Mr McConnel is in the top three challengers, and now in the running to win an overseas study tour tailored to his farming system, plus free Multimin for a year.

Regardless of the outcome of the challenge, he said he was "very happy” with the results the trace-mineral injections had produced.

Cattle treated with Multimin at the same time as their 7-in-1 vaccination had higher leptospirosis antibody titres and also looked in noticeably better condition than the control groups.

Mr McConnel also reported maiden heifers had a 10 per cent move to earlier conception as well as a 10 per cent increase in herd retention rates for weaner heifers. He said the results were very exciting.

"We're going to start weaning here at the end of this month and the calves we're going to get off this year are some of the biggest calves we've had here. We're putting that down to Multimin,” Mr McConnel said.

"We gave every calf a Multimin shot at branding and it has really helped those calves grow a lot more than we were expecting it to.”

Mr McConnel is facing off against two fellow challengers from Victoria and Western Australia.

The winner will be chosen by popular vote, and Mr McConnel is calling for local support to help him claim the win for Queensland.

"I really would appreciate it if everyone were to vote for me - we don't want to see a Victorian or a Western Australian win it,” he said.

The public can vote for their favourite challenger until midnight on May 5.

Head to www.multiminchallenge.com to check out the top three challengers and their results, and cast your vote.