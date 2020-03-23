Somerset film students bring kindness story to life

AND CUT: Students from Kilcoy State High School learned the ins and outs of making a film.

AND CUT: Students from Kilcoy State High School learned the ins and outs of making a film.

STUDENTS from Kilcoy State High School have tapped into their creativity to bring a tale of kindness to life.

Under the guidance of Academy Award Winning American cinematographer, Greg Huglin, students took part in a one-day workshop.

The students worked together as directors, producers, script writers, actors, sound technicians, clapperboard operators and continuity supervisors.

A careers guidance movie montage set the scene for students at the start of the workshop before they gathered for a pre-production meeting.

Greg recruited the students into hands-on roles as his film crew, teaching them how to shoot scenes from a storyboard.

"Shooting a film is a team effort," Greg said.

"We worked hard and laughed hard, too."

After the young film makers learned the nuances of editing, the project was complete and they uploaded the short film to YouTube.

The narrative explores the idea of paying kindness forward and uses symbolism - in the form of an umbrella passed between those who needed it - to express the message to viewers.

Greg said the students added their own "flair of camaraderie, comedy and dynamic action" to the film.

"The creative talent of the young people in this area is inspiring," he said.

"I'm really proud of each of their productions, which we filmed and edited in just one day."